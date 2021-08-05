Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $157.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.40.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $11,757,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 99.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

