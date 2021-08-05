Daseke Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,266 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,284% compared to the average volume of 236 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Daseke by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Daseke by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $3,224,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSKE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.