DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.85 or 0.00903586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042924 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

