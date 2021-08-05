Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown Sells 5,360 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $34,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $18,154.00.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

