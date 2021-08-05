David A. Viniar Sells 5,064 Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.73, for a total value of $1,902,696.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 657,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,014,295.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA FRLG opened at $321.07 on Thursday. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $173.38 and a one year high of $325.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.17.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.