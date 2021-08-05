DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,056 ($79.12). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,034 ($78.83), with a volume of 106,998 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,994.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of DCC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

