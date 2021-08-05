Decentraland (MANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $147.94 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $147.94 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00957086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00097674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,130,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,634,945 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

