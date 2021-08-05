Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.94%.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,310. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

