Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.450-$15.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01 billion-$3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $436.57 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $439.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.13.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,268 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

