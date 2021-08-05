DeepBrain Chain Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $20.44 million and approximately $398,222.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001815 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.