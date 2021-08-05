Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $360.67 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $179.86 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.