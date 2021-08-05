DePay (DEPAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,306.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003671 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $34,306.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00139330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,794.16 or 0.99697857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.13 or 0.00828807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

