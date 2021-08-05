Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.87 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,892.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,340,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $70.09. 63,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,192. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

