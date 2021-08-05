Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 26,735 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,735 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,100 shares of company stock worth $9,445,354. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 640,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,053. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.