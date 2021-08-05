Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 955 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

