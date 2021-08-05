Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 380,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,402. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

CB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.