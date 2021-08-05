Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.
NYSE EQNR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 73,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.