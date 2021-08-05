Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 73,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

