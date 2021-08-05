dHedge DAO Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002236 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,228,351 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

