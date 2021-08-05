Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00006089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $28,695.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002054 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00079203 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,618,518 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

