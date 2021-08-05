Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

