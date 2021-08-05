Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 955,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $386.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

