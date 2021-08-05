Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,642 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

APPS opened at $63.31 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

