Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zedge were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zedge by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

In other news, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $907,333. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.