Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,659,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 473,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

