Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.95 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

