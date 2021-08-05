Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

XIN opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

