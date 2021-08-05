Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of SciPlay worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SCPL stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

