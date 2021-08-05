Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 198,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,478,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

PXLW stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. Research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

