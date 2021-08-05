Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Five Star Senior Living worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 268,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVE opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FVE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

