Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 126,268 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of CarParts.com worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,327,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CarParts.com stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $824.79 million, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. Analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $324,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 326,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,158 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

