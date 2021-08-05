Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

DIISY opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

