Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DISCB opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

