Dock Hits One Day Volume of $12.30 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $47.75 million and approximately $12.30 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00059158 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00091137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.38 or 0.00916981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00098722 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.