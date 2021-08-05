Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 443.68 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.69), with a volume of 161158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.80 ($5.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 397.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

