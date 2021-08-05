Domino’s Pizza Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DOM opened at GBX 426.76 ($5.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.08. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

