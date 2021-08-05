DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in DocuSign by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $301.97 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.60, a P/E/G ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.