DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.55.

DV opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

