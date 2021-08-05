Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

Shares of ETR:DRW3 traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €77.05 ($90.65). The company had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $782.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €82.70 ($97.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.67.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

