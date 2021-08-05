Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0038 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $159.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00903059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00098775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

