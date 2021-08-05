Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 267,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,958. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.71 and a 12 month high of C$16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

