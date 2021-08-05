Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.16.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.01 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.71 and a 1 year high of C$16.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

