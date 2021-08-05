Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 4,130 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Dropbox by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 244,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

