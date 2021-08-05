Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.01. Ducommun shares last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 54,442 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $632.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ducommun by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ducommun by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ducommun by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

