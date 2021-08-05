Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 96,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

