Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,324 ($17.30). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,304 ($17.04), with a volume of 210,794 shares trading hands.

DNLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,301.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

