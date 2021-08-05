Dwight D. Churchill Buys 1,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMG stock opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.39.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.