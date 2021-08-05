DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Raised to $49.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,893 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.