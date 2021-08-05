DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

DXPE opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.59. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.08.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

