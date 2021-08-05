e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $30.60. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 9,018 shares.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,549 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

