East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $98.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.88.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $71.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $221,166. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $72,992,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $58,936,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.